Telangana: After BCs, Muslim Dhobis to get free power up to 250 units

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, on September 16, issued an order extending the scheme to provide free electricity up to 250 units to washermen and women from the Muslim community.

The scheme has already been in place for washermen from Backward Classes (BC) since 2021 in the state.

After a representation by Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaddudin Owaisi to Telangana chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao that there are groups of Muslim Dhobis who are engaged in the same profession and are in need of a similar benefit provided to the BC community washermen and women, the latter immediately ordered the extension of the scheme to Muslims for their Dhobi Ghats and Laundry shops, a press release informed.

Accordingly, a memo was issued on September 16, by the state principal secretary of the BC Welfare Department.

The Managing Director, Telangana Washermen Co-operative Societies Federation Ltd, Hyderabad, the Commissioner, BC Welfare, and the Commissioner, Minorities Welfare are requested to take further necessary action in the matter, it further said.

“It is therefore appealed to all individuals from the Muslim community engaged in the profession to apply for this benefit for their Dhobi Ghats or Laundry shops. Details of applications, where to apply and certificates required will be intimated shortly,” the Minorities Welfare Department said.