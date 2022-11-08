Telangana: After being refused an ambulance, man carries daughter’s body on motorbike

Hyderabad: A tribal man’s three-year-old daughter Sukki’s dead body had to be carried 65 kilometres on a motorcycle from Khammam District Hospital to Medepalli in Enkoor Mandal, on Sunday.

The child passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital on Sunday.

The hospital administration allegedly denied to provide the family with an ambulance, to carry the body back to their village, claiming that there was no free ambulance service at the time.

The man, Vetti Malla, was forced to bring back the body on his motorcycle because he couldn’t afford to hire a private ambulance, the video of which has been doing rounds on social media.

After Hospital officials allegedly denied for Ambulance, a tribal family carries their 3 yrs old daughter's deadbody, nearly 65 km on a bike, from govt hospital to their Kottamedepalli village at #Enkuru mandal of #Khammam dist. @KTRTRS #Ambulance #Telangana #DeadbodyonBike pic.twitter.com/9LbLx2vn4S — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 7, 2022

Ambulance services are a privilege for those in need in rural areas of the Telugu states. Similar situations occurred in parts of Andhra Pradesh where a father was forced to carry his son’s body, who died of kidney failure, on a motorcycle after the private ambulance refused to reduce its rates.

In another instance from AP, when an 8-year-old boy drowned in a pond in an attempt to defecate, auto drivers and cabs refused to take him anywhere, forcing the father to carry his son on his shoulders. They were later given a lift back to their hometown.