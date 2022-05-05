AP: With no ambulance, father forced to take dead son on motorcycle

In an unfortunate incident, a man carried the body of his eight-year-old son on his shoulders in Sangam in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh after hospital authorities were unable to provide him an ambulance. The boy lost his life by drowning in a nearby pond.

When the father approached private vehicles and autos, they refused blatantly.

A father carried body of son on bike as he cldn't afford a pvt ambulance in Sangam #Nellore. Autorickshaws refuse to ply with body. Boy drowned when he went to open-defecation near pond. Lack of govt run vehicle services to carry dead. Open defecation still exists #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/wyOI32DhnR — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 5, 2022

Help came in the form of a motorcycle driver who agreed to give him a ride to his home.

The boy had died by drowning in the pond when he went to open-defecation near the pond.

This is not the first time such incidents are happening in Andhra Pradesh. A similar incident had occurred in Tirupati last month when a mourning father was forced to take the body of his minor son in a motorcycle instead of an ambulance. The private ambulance driver refused to lower his fees forcing the father to look for other alternatives.