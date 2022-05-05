AP: With no ambulance, father forced to take dead son on motorcycle

In an unfortunate incident, a man carried the body of his eight-year-old son on his shoulders in Sangam in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh after hospital authorities were unable to provide him an ambulance. The boy lost his life by drowning in a nearby pond.
When the father approached private vehicles and autos, they refused blatantly.
Help came in the form of a motorcycle driver who agreed to give him a ride to his home.
The boy had died by drowning in the pond when he went to open-defecation near the pond.
This is not the first time such incidents are happening in Andhra Pradesh. A similar incident had occurred in Tirupati last month when a mourning father was forced to take the body of his minor son in a motorcycle instead of an ambulance. The private ambulance driver refused to lower his fees forcing the father to look for other alternatives.