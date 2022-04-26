AP: Unable to afford ambulance, father takes son’s dead body on motorcycle

Tirupati: In a heart-wrenching incident, a mourning father was forced to take the body of his minor son in a motorcycle instead of an ambulance in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ruia government hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The private ambulance driver refused to lower his fees forcing the father to look for other alternatives.

Help came in the form of a young man who offered to take the body on his motorcycle. Wrapped in just white clothes, the bare body of the boy was carried by his father on his shoulders. The duo along with the dead body drove to the village which is 90 km away from Tirupati.