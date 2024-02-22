Telangana: After Zafar Well restoration, Khammam Fort to get facelift

Hyderabad: The state government has announced the renovation of the Khammam Fort with the agriculture minister Tummala Nageswar Rao directing officials to submit a detailed project report.

In a recent meeting, the minister directed officials to include facilities such as ropeway, drinking water, toilets, parking, food court, stair railing, lighting, gazebos, seating benches, and power supply to attract more tourism.

The previous BRS government had undertaken the project to revamp Zafar Well, a part of the Khammam Fort, at Rs 61.80 lakh. The fort was constructed in 950 AD and used a well for rainwater harvesting during the reign of Kakatiya.

As many as 24 workers were used to remove about 2.12 lakh cubic metres of silt and garbage from the well. It measures 60 feet long and 70 feet deep with a width of 60 feet. The restoration work was carried on for 24 days. The renovated well was inaugurated and opened to the public on February 17, 2024.

