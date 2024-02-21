Will continue good work done by previous regimes: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The Congress government will not compromise on pursuing development of Telangana, chief minister Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

Recognising the steps taken by the previous chief ministers — YS Rajashekhar Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrashekhar Rao — towards the development of Hyderabad, he said, state government will continue the good decisions taken by the previous regimes for the development of Hyderabad city.

Revanth Reddy was delivering a keynote address at a conference organised by the CII Telangana & TDF USA on education, skill development, and entrepreneurial opportunities in Hyderabad.

In his speech, CM Revanth Reddy outlined the Telangana government’s commitment to positioning the state as a competitive force on the global stage. He pledged full support to investors and entrepreneurs, emphasising the government’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth.

He added, “Government is ready to develop 64 ITIs as Skill Development Centers at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore. Consultations with stakeholders are in progress to set up Skill Universities. Government will present degree certificates to those students who joined for skill development training.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that the government was working towards establishment of a Dry Port in Telangana, signaling the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and facilitating trade. He reflected on the transformative impact of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), saying that it was earlier opposed, but now ORR is a vital artery driving Hyderabad’s connectivity and growth.

The conference, attended by industry leaders, stakeholders, and representatives from the Telangana government, served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration to advance the state’s development agenda.