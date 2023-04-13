Telangana: Agri college spread over 35 acres inaugurated in Rajanna-Sircilla

Hyderabad: In order to strengthen the agricultural sector in Telangana, the second-largest agricultural college in the state affiliated with Professor Jayashankar Agricultural University was inaugurated in the Rajanna-Sirisilla district on Wednesday.

Spread over an area of ​​35 acres, the college building bears separate hostels for male and female students, agricultural research field, computer labs, a laboratory, seminar rooms and a modern library that has been set up on 16 acres in G Plus 2 style.

35 ఎకరాల విస్తీర్ణంలో తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం ఈ కళాశాలను నిర్మించింది. 16 ఎకరాల్లో జీ ప్లస్‌ 2 పద్ధతిలో కళాశాల భవనం, విద్యార్థిని, విద్యార్థులకు వేర్వేరు హాస్టళ్లు, 19 ఎకరాల్లో వ్యవసాయ పరిశోధనా క్షేత్రం, కంప్యూటర్‌ ల్యాబ్‌లు, ప్రయోగశాల, సెమినార్‌ రూములు, ఆధునిక లైబ్రరీ ఏర్పాటుచేశారు.

Telangana urban development minister KT Rama Rao who inaugurated the vast campus said, “There was a possibility for students to become the top agronomists in the country if facilities provided in the college were utilized properly. Students should reach a position to create jobs by emerging as entrepreneurs and industrialists.”

While flying to Sircilla in a helicopter, KTR along with assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, had an aerial view of the Konda Pochamma Sagar, Mallana Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, Annapurna Reservoir and the Mid Manair Reservoir and said, “None of these reservoirs existed in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, but now they have been developed as they played a crucial role in the expansion of cultivation area in the district.”

Srinivas Reddy praised the developmental activities uptaken by the minister and said KTR had ensured the development of the district.

“Rajanna-Sircilla district stood in first place in Telangana with a major improvement in the groundwater table while the cultivation area in the state has increased by 2.30 lakh acres from 1.80 lakh acres with the construction of irrigation projects,” said Srinivas.

Niranjan Reddy said there was a shortage of agriculture colleges in the country. Out of 700 agricultural colleges across the country, only 73 were in the government sector.

In another development, a primary processing centre, built under the auspices of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in the district of Rajanna Sircilla was inaugurated by KTR.

Later in the day, another statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was unveiled by KTR in the district.