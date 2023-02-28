Telangana: Rajanna-Sircilla tops Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023

Hyderabad: Rajanna-Sircilla district in Telangana secured first place in the 4-star ranking category of the Swach Survekshan Grameen rankings of the central government. The district bagged the national-level first rank in the quarter of November and December 2022 as well, for its overall development performance in the municipality and on other parameters,

The official handle of the Swach Bharat on Twitter announced the name of districts that won the 4-star category rankings under the Survekshan Grameen rankings.

“well done Rajanna Sircilla District of Telangana, Bhopal District of Madhya Pradesh & Peddapalli District of Telangana for achieving ist, 2nd & 3rd ranks respectively in Quarter (oct-Dec 22) under swachhsrvekshanGrameen 2023 in 4-star category complements,” the tweet said.

Anurag Jayanthi, collector of District Rajanna-Sircilla also tweeted that Rajanna Sircilla district led the rankings in the country in Swachh Survekshan Grameen under the star 4 category showcasing the results of the State government’s Palle Pragathi programme.

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) also retweeted the announcement and appreciated the district administration for securing the national level first rank. He also credited the Rajanna-Sircilla district collector for the same.

“Congratulations team Sircilla led by Collector -RSL my compliments to all Sarpanchs Panchayat secretaries MPOs and district officers”. KTR tweeted.

Aside from that, Peddapalli district of Telangana bagged the third rank of the same ranking, while followed by Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh came second.