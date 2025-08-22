Telangana Agri min accuses Centre of failing to supply urea

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday, August 21, alleged that the central government has failed to supply adequate urea to the state despite repeated appeals from chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at the Agriculture commissionerate, Rao said the Centre’s failure in importing urea from abroad has worsened the supply crisis.

“Even though our MPs staged protests in Parliament, the Centre only promised to provide 50,000 metric tonnes this week. Union minister JP Nadda must take the initiative,” he stated.

Tummala slams Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay

The minister accused Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar of “showing no interest in resolving the farmers’ problems.”

“The BJP leadership in the state lacks understanding of the issue and is indulging in baseless criticism. They are trying to malign the Telangana government as if the shortage exists only here, when in fact it is a nationwide problem,” Rao alleged.

During a video conference with district agriculture officials, the minister directed strict action against traders selling urea at inflated prices.

Withdraw GST on Agri equipment: Tummala to Centre

Meanwhile, Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging them to immediately withdraw the 12 percent GST levied on agricultural machinery and equipment.