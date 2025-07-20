Telangana agri min accuses centre of poor urea import estimates

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announces enumeration and compensation for crops damaged due to hail storms.
Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has criticised the central government for its alleged inaccurate estimates regarding urea imports, leading to delayed monthly allocations to states.

He stated that the state is currently pressuring the Centre to release its due share of fertilisers, expressing optimism that they would arrive soon.

Speaking after a review meeting on the fertiliser situation held at the Secretariat on Saturday, July 19, minister Nageswara Rao informed that Telangana currently holds a stock of 2.10 lakh tonnes of urea. Additionally, there are 3 lakh tonnes of complex and other fertilisers in reserve.

The minister urged all farmers to utilise the toll-free number 8977741771, set up at the Agriculture Directorate, for information and advice on agricultural matters.

Mobile migrant support centre launched

In a separate development, minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday inaugurated a mobile migrant support centre aimed at assisting migrants with their livelihoods in the state. This initiative is a collaborative effort supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), both agencies of the United Nations.

Organisers present at the launch stated that the centre will provide services to improve the living standards of migrating rural families in the Nizamabad and Narayanpet districts.

