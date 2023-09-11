Telangana agri min denies Oppn’s claim of urea shortage

"Another 18,000 thousand metric tonnes of urea would be made available additionally in the next four days," said Niranjan Reddy.

Telangana agri min denies BJP's claim of urea shortage; says adequate fertiliser stock available
Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Stating that 18,038 tonnes of urea will be made available in Telangana in the next four days, state agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy said that currently 7.57 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including urea, are available in Telangana.

In an official release issued, he denied the opposition’s claims and assured the farmers that the supplies were being closely monitored by agriculture officials at the state level and the collectors of the respective places at the district level.

Niranjan Reddy denied the opposition’s claims that there is a shortage of urea in the state and said that 2,18,492 tonnes of urea, 1,06,894 tonnes of DAP, 3,84,263 tonnes of NPK, 31,527 tonnes of MOP and 16,567 tonnes of SSP are available in the state.

Of the 2,18,492 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 90,000 metric tonnes were with private dealers, 41,000 tonnes with primary agricultural cooperative societies, 81,000 metric tonnes with Mark Fed and 6,000 metric tonnes in company godowns.

He demanded the state government complete the process of supplying fertilisers to farmers within 24 hours.

He also warned that farmers and BJP workers would stage a protest at the Markfed office if the fertilisers were not supplied.

