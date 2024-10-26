Telangana agri minister seeks Malaysian investments in agro processing

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has urged Malaysian Agriculture Minister Mohamad bin Sabu to invest in establishing agro-processing units in the state.

During his visit to Malaysia, Rao presented several proposals to the Malaysian government on Friday, October 25, emphasizing the need for significant investments in the agricultural sector.

Mohamad bin Sabu responded positively to these requests, a press release informed.

Rao met with Ahmad Shaberi Cheek, chairman of FELDA, and his delegation to discuss the progress made by the state in the oil palm sector.

They deliberated on beneficial practices for oil palm farmers. Additionally, Rao had a special meeting with Indian High Commissioner BN Reddy and visited Tenashia Private Limited, where he examined various machinery and tools related to automation.

In another initiative, Rao announced that the marketing department has launched WhatsApp services for cotton farmers.

By using the WhatsApp number 8897281111, cotton farmers can access information regarding sales, eligibility, payment status, and waiting times at CCI centres from the comfort of their homes. Farmers are encouraged to report any issues via WhatsApp as well.