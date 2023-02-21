Telangana: Agriculture Minister attends ICRISAT’s conference

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister, S Niranjan Reddy participated in an International Conference by ICRISAT on Tuesday and commended the organisation’s services in Asia and Africa.

“This conference on innovations to transform drylands is the need of the hour since drylands contribute more than 50% of food production. There is a need to conduct comprehensive research to make drylands more resilient,” said the minister.

He commended ICRISAT’s research on drylands to address nutritional security, hunger, and environmental protection. He hoped that this conference will help in the advancement of new technology in future that will improve drylands.

“I am hoping that this conference will lead to answers that will address issues such as the threat to biodiversity, soil degradation, climate change, decline in agricultural productivity,” he said.

He said that ICRISAT’s services in Asia and Africa have benefitted many and are commendable.

ICRISAT is conducting a Conference cum Exhibition on “Innovation to Transform Drylands” in Hyderabad to deliberate on ways to address challenges inherent in the drylands.