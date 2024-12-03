Telangana: AI-powered system to replace TG bPASS for building permits

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, December 3, launched a new, building permit system, which is expected to be faster than the existing system.

The new system, named ‘BuildNow’, will be an AI-powered unified online building and layout approval system for Telangana. BuildNow is set to replace the existing TG-bPASS (Telangana Building Permit Approval and Self-Certification System) from February 1, 2025.

In the inaugural event held at the Telangana secretariat, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department’s new initiative was launched by IT minister Sridhar Babu.

Minister Sridhar Babu stated that Telangana’s new system for building permit authorisation will be India’s fastest drawing scrutiny system. “BuilNow system can complete building plan inspection processes in under 5 minutes, compared to a duration of 20-30 days with the previous system.”

The change is being enforced using the software while keeping the fundamental scrutiny process the same.

The IT minister further said that the process of drawing scrutiny to issue building permits in Telangana for non-multi-storey constructions including individual homes will be completed in a minute. The entire process will be shortened by this change, bringing the submission time drastically down from weeks to hours.

The new unified system will have a generative Al chatbot to help with any questions, for both officials and the general public. In the older system, entities had to approach different web portals for each type of application, resulting in a longer overall process.

Officials will be able to use 3D augmented reality visualisers, through the new system to determine whether building standards are being followed.

Field verification officials will also be able to save a significant amount of work time by using an integrated app to enter verification details, removing the need for them to go back to offices multiple times.

The BuildNow system will also have features including e-signatures, document management, payment gateway connections, and GIS integration.