Telangana govt releases Rs 50 crore funds to HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released Rs 50 crore to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) department. The funds will be used for maintaining the HYDRAA office, purchasing new vehicles, and covering expenses related to demolitions so far.

A total of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for HYDRAA in the state’s budget with the initial release of Rs 50 crore.

43.94 acres of encroached land reclaimed till Aug

HYDRAA was established by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on July 12 to conserve government lakes and parks, restore ponds and manage disasters within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Till August, it reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. The list of demolished properties includes those associated with several political figures and business leaders.

The demolitions took place at several locations, including Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet. HYDRAA’s enforcement campaign began with its first raid on June 27 at Plot No 30 in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society (Lotus Pond), marking the start of their aggressive action against illegal structures.

Also Read Hyderabad: HYDRA reclaims over 40 acres of encroached land in 3 months

On October 17, HYDRAA announced that it is set to initiate a special drive to clear permanent commercial outlets occupying footpaths along major and colony roads. AV Ranganath highlighted that HYDRA will collaborate with the traffic department to ease congestion on narrow roads through vehicle diversions and regulatory measures during peak hours.

Then, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officially approved empowering the commissioner of HYDRAA to safeguard public assets, including roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces, and public parks that belong to the GHMC or the state government within its jurisdiction of approximately 650 sq km.

Also Read HYDRA to clear commercial outlets from footpaths

Telangana govt to upgrade HYDRAA unit to police station

According to earlier reports, the Telangana government has been planning to upgrade the HYDRA unit to a full-fledged police station. The decision is intended to strengthen HYDRAA’s crime-fighting capabilities and improve the efficiency of criminal investigations.

It will also allow HYDRAA to directly register First Information Reports (FIRs), eliminating the need for residents to visit other police stations to file complaints. This change is expected to expedite investigations and ensure more prompt action against offenders, addressing the increasing crime rates in the region.