HYDRA to clear commercial outlets from footpaths

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) will soon initiate a special drive to clear permanent commercial outlets occupying footpaths along major and colony roads. The decision was taken during a joint review meeting on Thursday, October 17 by commissioner AV Ranganath.

He further mentioned that traders will be given advance notice of the clearance. The initiative also includes removing obstructions around power transformers, telecommunication ducts, and garbage bins in consultation with relevant departments.

AV Ranganath highlighted that HYDRA will collaborate with the traffic department to ease congestion on narrow roads through vehicle diversions and regulatory measures during peak hours.

Additionally, HYDRA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams will support the traffic police in managing both normal and peak traffic, especially during rainy conditions and natural disasters. These teams aim to quickly address waterlogging by employing high-powered motors for rapid water removal and clearing debris from drains.

The meeting addressed identifying and removing trees and branches at risk of falling. Discussions included using higher horsepower motor pumps, water diversion strategies, and field-level activities for long-term solutions to chronic waterlogging points.

The city currently has 144 identified waterlogging spots, with 65 located within the city.

Also Read GHMC enables HYDRA to protect public assets in Hyderabad

GHMC enables HYDRA to protect public assets

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially approved empowering the commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to safeguard public assets, including roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces, and public parks that belong to the GHMC or the state government within its jurisdiction of approximately 650 sq km.

On Wednesday, October 16, Dana Kishore, the principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), issued a government order and gazette notification under Section 374B of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, which was recently amended by a state ordinance.