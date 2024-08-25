Hyderabad: HYDRA reclaims over 40 acres of encroached land in 3 months

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) has reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in just three months since its inception.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has submitted a detailed report to the Telangana state government, which reveals that HYDRA’s enforcement teams have demolished 18 properties within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

The list of demolished properties includes those associated with several political figures and business leaders. Among those are Pallam Anand, the brother of Congress leader Pallam Raju, whose alleged illegal structure in the ORO Sports Complex was demolished.

G.V. Bhasker Rao, owner of Kaveri Seeds and a former TTD member, faced the removal of his unauthorized construction. BJP leader Sunil Reddy, a former MLA candidate from Manthani constituency, also saw his alleged illegal building razed.

Additionally, Anupama, wife of Pro Kabaddi team co-owner Srinivas, had their encroaching structure demolished. Local BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju was found to have illegally erected a temporary shed on Chintal Lake.

Congress MLA Danam Nagender was reportedly involved in supporting the demolition of a compound wall to facilitate further encroachment.

Furthermore, AIMIM MLA Mohmad Mubeen from Bahadurpura had his illegal five-story building taken down, while AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Beig faced the demolition of his ground-plus-two-floor building.

The demolitions took place at several locations, including Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet. HYDRAA’s enforcement campaign began with its first raid on June 27 at Plot No. 30 in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society (Lotus Pond), marking the start of their aggressive action against illegal structures.

Telangana govt to upgrade HYDRA unit to police station

Telangana government has reportedly been planning to upgrade HYDRA unit to a full-fledged police station. The decision is intended to strengthen HYDRA’s crime-fighting capabilities and improve the efficiency of criminal investigations.

It will also allow HYDRA to directly register First Information Reports (FIRs), eliminating the need for residents to visit other police stations to file complaints. This change is expected to expedite investigations and ensure more prompt action against offenders, addressing the increasing crime rates in the region.

In addition to this upgrade, the government is contemplating actions against officers who may have issued permissions contributing to criminal activities.

With its new status, HYDRA will reportedly gain enhanced resources to tackle a range of responsibilities, including securing government property, managing encroachments on lakes and canals, removing illegal structures, monitoring traffic, and ensuring the supply of essential services such as drinking water and electricity.