Telangana aid of Rs 8L helps newborn undergo heart surgery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government’s flagship CM Prajavani programme came to the rescue of a newborn suffering from a life-threatening congenital heart condition by facilitating timely medical intervention and financial assistance for surgery.

Baby Gracy, daughter of K Anjaneyulu, a daily wage worker from LB Nagar in Hyderabad, was diagnosed shortly after birth with Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a critical congenital heart defect that requires urgent corrective surgery.

Following the diagnosis, the distressed father sought opinions from multiple hospitals. After detailed medical evaluations, doctors informed the family that the surgery would involve substantial expenses, placing it beyond their financial reach.

With no means to afford the treatment, Anjaneyulu approached the CM Prajavani programme seeking help. Responding swiftly, the Prajavani team coordinated with healthcare authorities and facilitated the infant’s admission to Star Hospital for specialised cardiac care.

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The matter was immediately taken up with senior officials of the Health Department, who initiated the necessary procedures to ensure government support for the treatment. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh was sanctioned, covering the entire cost of the surgery and relieving the family of the financial burden.

Through timely intervention and coordinated efforts, the CM Prajavani programme ensured that baby Gracy underwent the life-saving operation without delay.

The successful intervention has been hailed as an example of the Telangana Government’s commitment to supporting citizens during medical emergencies and demonstrates how the CM Prajavani initiative is providing timely assistance and hope to families in distress.