Telangana polls: AIMIM fields new candidate for Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In a last-minute decision, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party changed its Rajendranagar candidate and fielded M Swamy Yadav, corporator Langer Houz. The candidate had filed his nomination on Friday, November 10.

Swamy Yadav was accompanied by AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and other leaders.

AIMIM president Asaduddin had announced former Langer Houz corporator B Ravi Yadav as the party candidate for Rajendranagar. However, due to some internal party issues, the candidate was changed.

The AIMIM is contesting from nine seats Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Jubilee Hills, Karwan, and Rajendranagar.

Last Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi declared that AIMIM is going to contest from nine constituencies in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. He has also announced the candidates for six constituencies.

Later, the party announced the candidates for Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar and Bahadurpura.

Constituency names AIMIM candidates Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi Malakpet Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin Nampally Mohammad Majid Hussain Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain Charminar Mir Zulfiqar Ali Bahadurpura Muhammad Mubeen Rajendranagar Swamy Yadav Jubilee Hills Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin

Three sitting AIMIM MLAs denied ticket

For the Telangana Assembly polls 2023, AIMIM denied tickets for three sitting MLAs. They are Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Moazam Khan.

While Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan represent Yakutpura and Charminar respectively, Moazam Khan is the sitting MLA from Bahadurpura constituency.