Telangana polls: AIMIM declares candidate for Bahadurpura Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today declared the candidate for Bahadurpura. Muhammad Mubeen will be the candidate from the constituency.

While announcing the candidate, the MP thanked Moazam Khan, the sitting AIMIM MLA from Bahadurpura for serving the people of the constituency.

Currently, Mubeen is a GHMC corporator from Shastripuram Division.

Following the announcement of his name from the constituency, he wrote, “I Am Greatful To #AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab And Akbaruddin Owaisi Sahab For Considering Me As A Prospective Candidate For This Constituency” on his Facebook handle.

He also wrote, “I Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Keep Up The Image Of The AIMIM Party And Will Stand Up To All Your Expectations.”

Last Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi declared that AIMIM is going to contest from nine constituencies in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. He has also announced the candidates for six constituencies.

Later, the party announced the candidates for Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar.

Today, AIMIM declared the candidates for the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency.

Following is the list of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

Constituency names AIMIM candidates Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi Malakpet Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin Nampally Mohammad Majid Hussain Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain Charminar Mir Zulfiqar Ali Bahadurpura Muhammad Mubeen Rajendranagar Belli Ravi Yadav Jubilee Hills Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin

Three sitting AIMIM MLAs denied ticket

For the Telangana Assembly polls 2023, AIMIM denied tickets for three sitting MLAs. They are Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Moazam Khan.

Also Read Telangana polls: Know qualifications of AIMIM candidates

While Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan represent Yakutpura and Charminar respectively, Moazam Khan is the sitting MLA from Bahadurpura constituency.