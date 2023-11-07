Telangana polls: Know qualifications of AIMIM candidates

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday announced the list of six AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Later, the names of two more candidates were announced.

Last week, the MP also announced that the party is going to contest on nine seats in the upcoming polls. The party is yet to announce the name of the candidate from Bahadurpura Assembly constituency.

As per the declared list of AIMIM candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls, there is no change in the candidates from Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, and Karwan.

Following is the list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls and their qualifications as per the affidavit filed by them along with the nomination paper before the returning officer for the elections

Constituency names AIMIM candidates Qualifications Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi 12th Pass Malakpet Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala X Pass Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin X Pass Nampally Mohammad Majid Hussain Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain X Pass Charminar Mir Zulfiqar Ali – Yet to file nomination – Bahadurpura NOT YET DECLARED – Rajendranagar Belli Ravi Yadav – Yet to file nomination – Jubilee Hills Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin – Yet to file nomination –

The AIMIM candidate for Bahadurpura is likely to be declared soon, as the last date for nominations for the Telangana Assembly polls is November 10.

Telangana Assembly polls

Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023.

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25. In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

In the current assembly polls in Telangana, although AIMIM is fielding candidates from nine constituencies, the pre-poll survey predicted the party’s victory on only 5-7 seats. As it is just an opinion poll, it remains to be seen how many seats the party will win.