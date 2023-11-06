Telangana pre-poll survey predicts number of seats AIMIM is expected to win

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, announced on Friday that the party will contest on nine seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Two days after this announcement, a pre-poll survey for the Telangana elections predicted the number of seats the party is expected to win.

After declaring that the party will contest Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar, in addition to the existing seven constituencies, a pre-poll survey by Lok Poll predicted that AIMIM is likely to win only 5-7 seats.

Slight changes after the announcement of the candidates in #Telangana, here are our current numbers for the poll bound Telugu state.



▪️BRS 47 – 53

▪️INC 58 – 64

▪️AIMIM 5 – 7

▪️BJP 2 – 3

▪️OTH 0 – 1



Sample size. 37,500… pic.twitter.com/jVbaFAcY5R — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) November 5, 2023

Telangana pre-poll survey for Nampally seat

Regarding the Telangana pre-poll survey for the Nampally seat, Lok Poll previously claimed that AIMIM would lose the Nampally seat to Congress candidate Feroz Khan.

This prediction was made before the AIMIM candidate from the constituency was declared.

Now, the party has fielded Mohammed Majid Hussain in the constituency, which is currently held by Jaffer Hussain.

On Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi announced that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest in the upcoming polls.

According to the declared list of AIMIM candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls, there is no change in the candidates from Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, and Karwan.

Here is the list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls:

Constituency names AIMIM candidates Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi Malakpet Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin Nampally Mohammad Majid Hussain Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain Charminar Mir Zulfiqar Ali Bahadurpura NOT YET DECLARED Rajendranagar NOT YET DECLARED Jubilee Hills NOT YET DECLARED

The candidates for Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar, and Jubilee Hills are likely to be declared soon, as the last date for nominations for the Telangana Assembly polls is November 10.

Although AIMIM is fielding candidates from nine assembly constituencies, the pre-poll survey predicted the party’s victory on only 5-7 seats in Telangana elections. As it is just an opinion poll, it remains to be seen how many seats the party will win