Telangana pre-poll survey predicts number of seats AIMIM is expected to win

Asaduddin Owaisi declared that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest in the upcoming polls.

Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference at Darussalam.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, announced on Friday that the party will contest on nine seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Two days after this announcement, a pre-poll survey for the Telangana elections predicted the number of seats the party is expected to win.

After declaring that the party will contest Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar, in addition to the existing seven constituencies, a pre-poll survey by Lok Poll predicted that AIMIM is likely to win only 5-7 seats.

Telangana pre-poll survey for Nampally seat

Regarding the Telangana pre-poll survey for the Nampally seat, Lok Poll previously claimed that AIMIM would lose the Nampally seat to Congress candidate Feroz Khan.

This prediction was made before the AIMIM candidate from the constituency was declared.

Now, the party has fielded Mohammed Majid Hussain in the constituency, which is currently held by Jaffer Hussain.

List of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

On Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi announced that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest in the upcoming polls.

According to the declared list of AIMIM candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls, there is no change in the candidates from Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, and Karwan.

Here is the list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls:

Constituency namesAIMIM candidates
ChandrayanguttaAkbaruddin Owaisi
MalakpetAhmed bin Abdullah Balala
KarwanKausar Mohiuddin
NampallyMohammad Majid Hussain
YakutpuraJaffer Hussain
CharminarMir Zulfiqar Ali
BahadurpuraNOT YET DECLARED
RajendranagarNOT YET DECLARED
Jubilee HillsNOT YET DECLARED

The candidates for Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar, and Jubilee Hills are likely to be declared soon, as the last date for nominations for the Telangana Assembly polls is November 10.

Although AIMIM is fielding candidates from nine assembly constituencies, the pre-poll survey predicted the party’s victory on only 5-7 seats in Telangana elections. As it is just an opinion poll, it remains to be seen how many seats the party will win

