Telangana pre-poll survey predicts number of seats AIMIM is expected to win

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, announced on Friday that the party will contest on nine seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Two days after this announcement, a pre-poll survey for the Telangana elections predicted the number of seats the party is expected to win.
After declaring that the party will contest Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar, in addition to the existing seven constituencies, a pre-poll survey by Lok Poll predicted that AIMIM is likely to win only 5-7 seats.
Telangana pre-poll survey for Nampally seat
Regarding the Telangana pre-poll survey for the Nampally seat, Lok Poll previously claimed that AIMIM would lose the Nampally seat to Congress candidate Feroz Khan.
This prediction was made before the AIMIM candidate from the constituency was declared.
Now, the party has fielded Mohammed Majid Hussain in the constituency, which is currently held by Jaffer Hussain.
List of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls
On Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi announced that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest in the upcoming polls.
According to the declared list of AIMIM candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls, there is no change in the candidates from Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, and Karwan.
Here is the list of AIMIM candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls:
|Constituency names
|AIMIM candidates
|Chandrayangutta
|Akbaruddin Owaisi
|Malakpet
|Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala
|Karwan
|Kausar Mohiuddin
|Nampally
|Mohammad Majid Hussain
|Yakutpura
|Jaffer Hussain
|Charminar
|Mir Zulfiqar Ali
|Bahadurpura
|NOT YET DECLARED
|Rajendranagar
|NOT YET DECLARED
|Jubilee Hills
|NOT YET DECLARED
The candidates for Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar, and Jubilee Hills are likely to be declared soon, as the last date for nominations for the Telangana Assembly polls is November 10.
Although AIMIM is fielding candidates from nine assembly constituencies, the pre-poll survey predicted the party’s victory on only 5-7 seats in Telangana elections. As it is just an opinion poll, it remains to be seen how many seats the party will win