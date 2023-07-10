Telangana: AIMPLB-led delegation to meet KCR over Uniform Civil Code

Hyderabad: A delegation comprising of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Telangana and representatives of religious organisations will meet chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urge him to oppose the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

The BJP-led Union government has been on a relentless push for the UCC, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocating for its implementation. Modi had said that minorities were being ‘misled’ by Opposition parties on the issue.

Taking to twitter, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the delegation, led by AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, will meet KCR at 4 pm.

AIMIM will also be a part of the delegation, which will also submit a representation to the CM, Owaisi added.

On Thursday, the AIMPLB had sent its objections on the UCC to the Law Commission and demanded that every religious minority should be kept out of the purview of such a statute.