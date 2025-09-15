Telangana aims to become top global wedding destination: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is preparing to position the state as one of the world’s leading wedding destinations, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced today.

He made the statement while addressing the two-day Fourth South India Wedding Planners Congress (SIWPC), organised by the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) in association with the Tourism Department at Akshaya Convention, Financial District.

“The wedding industry in India is growing at a fast pace, and Telangana is ready to play a major role in this expansion. With ancient forts, palaces, dense forests, rivers, lakes, hills, and luxury hotels, the state offers ideal settings for themed weddings at all budget levels,” the Minister said.

He encouraged wedding planners to look at Telangana not merely as a destination but as a living culture, one that can be showcased to both national and international guests.

To promote the state’s potential, the government will organise special familiarisation tours to highlight wedding venues across Telangana. The Minister also assured that licenses, permits, and logistics for hosting weddings would be streamlined. In addition, new policies under public-private partnerships are being developed to attract more investments in the sector.

In a major announcement, he revealed that from its next edition, the event will be renamed as the Indian Wedding Planners Congress, bringing together wedding traditions from across the country on a single platform.

The event was also attended by Tourism Department Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TCEI President Alla Balaram Babu, General Secretary Ravi Bura, and other industry leaders.