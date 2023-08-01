Telangana: All set for staff nurse recruitment examination tomorrow

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the upcoming staff nurse recruitment examination in the state, scheduled to be held on August 2. Approximately 40,000 candidates have applied to appear in this exam.

The recruitment process for 5204 openings was initiated by the government on December 30, 2022, and applications were accepted from January 25, 2023. The staff nurse openings are spread across 9 sectors in the medical and health services department.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has issued fresh guidelines for the candidates appearing in the examination. As per the guidelines, candidates are required to carry only a pen, their hall ticket, and an identity card to the examination centers. In cases where the hall ticket lacks a candidate’s photograph, they must submit three passport-size photographs along with an undertaking, signed by a Gazetted Officer, to the examination center. Additionally, candidates are required to bring their original ID card as proof of identity.

Candidates with henna or tattoos on their hands will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The board has also instructed all candidates to wear slippers instead of shoes during the examination.

The examination will be conducted in English medium and will be divided into three sittings at 9 am, 12:30 pm, and 4 pm, with each exam lasting for 80 minutes. However, given the heavy impact of rain in Khammam, the examination centers at the Darshani Institute of Science and Technology for Women have been relocated to the Suvarna Bharati Institute of Science and Technology and Khammam Institute of Technology.

The medical and health authorities have taken all necessary precautions to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Candidates are advised to adhere to the guidelines and instructions provided by the board to avoid any inconvenience during the examination.