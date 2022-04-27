Telangana all set to get biggest e-bus plant so far

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited, an electric bus (e-bus) manufacturer is all set to mark their presence in Telangana’s growing Electronic Vehicle (EV) industry. The company is set to establish the biggest e-bus plant in the state.

Olectra, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has been allotted 15 acres of land in the Seetharampur industrial park, Rangareddy district by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

After producing several variants of e-buses across the country, they are ready to build a state-of-the-art EV manufacturing unit in the state.

According to Olectra, the production activities will start from the financial year 2023 and the foundation stone will be laid in May.

The facility will manufacture 10,000 e-buses of various models per year. It will along produce light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, trucks, and three-wheelers at the site. The manufacturing facility will be completed in a year’s time.