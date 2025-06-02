Telangana: All sub-registrar offices to have slot booking system from June 2

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that a slot booking system will be introduced in all sub-registrar offices across Telangana starting June 2 to improve public services.

He said the system, along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, will help make property registration services more efficient, transparent, and corruption-free.

So far, the slot booking system has been rolled out in 47 sub-registrar offices in two phases. The remaining 97 offices will adopt the system from June 2.

The Minister reviewed the functioning of these offices with officials from the Stamps and Registration Department on Sunday. He said the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with 94% of users satisfied with the new system.

Since the system’s launch:

30,592 documents were registered in 22 offices from April 10 (first phase)

14,099 documents were registered in 25 offices from May 12 (second phase)

In total, 45,191 documents have been processed using the slot booking system, with 3,000 more documents registered compared to the previous method.

Minister Ponguleti highlighted that the government makes decisions based on public feedback and is committed to delivering better and faster services to the people.