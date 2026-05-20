Telangana allocates Rs 90 cr for TOMCOM to boost India-Europe skill partnership

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology Minister Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday, May 20, said the state government is committed to creating international employment opportunities for its youth and announced that Rs 90 crore has been allocated in the budget to strengthen TOMCOM, the state’s overseas manpower and career guidance body.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at the State-Level Workshop on India-European Union Mobility held at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda. The workshop was organised under Phase 2 of the India-EU Migration and Mobility Project by the Ministry of External Affairs and the European Union, in collaboration with TOMCOM.

Dr Vivek Venkatswamy said Europe currently offers vast employment opportunities while India has a large pool of talented and trainable youth, creating a mutually beneficial partnership. He noted that many candidates trained through TOMCOM are already working abroad successfully, with European countries showing particular demand for workers trained in foreign languages, especially German.

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The minister said the government is also running awareness campaigns on the risks of illegal migration and is encouraging youth to pursue safe, legal and structured overseas employment pathways. To meet international job market requirements, the state has established Advanced Technology Centres across Telangana to provide globally relevant, industry-oriented training.

Referring to his recent visit to Germany, he said the delegation observed strong demand for skilled workers in healthcare, manufacturing, technology and services. The government is implementing pilot projects for language training across the state to facilitate professionally guided overseas employment, he added.