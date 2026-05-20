1,715 TMREIS students clear Telangana EAPCET 2026

In the Engineering stream, 319 boys and 408 girls qualified.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 1:39 pm IST
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Mukarram Ahmed

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Tuesday, May 19, announced that 1,715 students have cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2026.

“A total of 2,273 students from TGMREIS appeared for EAPCET-2026, of whom 1,715 students qualified, registering an impressive pass percentage of 75.4 per cent,” said TMREIS Secretary B Shafiulla in a statement.

Among the qualified students, 727 students secured qualification in the Engineering stream, while 988 students qualified in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream. In the Engineering stream, 319 boys and 408 girls qualified.

Subhan Bakery

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 318 boys and 670 girls qualified, reflecting the excellent academic performance of girl students across both streams.

In Agriculture and Pharmacy stream Mukaram Ahmed secured rank 1, Wajeeda Tabassum secured rank 488 and Mohammad Shahbaaz secured rank 614. In engineering stream Mohammed Zaidaan secured rank 3199, K Suraj secured rank 5037 and Mohmmed Affan Ahmed secured rank 5422.

Telangana EAPCET results released

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the TG EAPCET 2026 results and list of toppers on Sunday, May 17.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) streams was held on May 4 and 5, and from May 9 to 11 for the Engineering stream.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 1:39 pm IST

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