Telangana alone gives Rs 5 crore to MLAs for development: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Saturday informed the Assembly that only Telangana State was giving huge funds for the MLAs.

During the budget session debate and queries on development, the minister replied to queries from the Opposition members Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others. Srinivas Yadav recalled that when Jana Reddy as CLP leader urged more funds to the MLAs towards development of their segments, Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured and increased the funds. KCR announced Rs 5 crore to each of the MLAs to develop their segments as per norms. He also said no other State in the country was giving such huge funds to the MLAs for all round development.

Vikramarka sought more funds for education and health sectors and constituencies irrespective of the party lines. Though the government is allocating the funds, they are not reaching the people, Bhatti said. He appealed to the government to ensure that the funds are given to the MLAs and ensure that the development works are completed.