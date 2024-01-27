Telangana: Amer Ali Khan, Prof Kodandaram officially nominated as MLCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has officially approved the names Amer Ali Khan, news editor of Urdu newspaper The Siasat Daily, and Prof M Kodanda Rama Reddy (known as Kodandaram), Telangana Jana Samithi president, for the MLC posts under Governor’s quota after they were nominated by the ruling Congress.

The official Government Order (G.O.) nominating their names for the two vacant MLC posts under the Governor’s quota was issued on Saturday, January 27.

The two new members of the state legislative council are replacing former MLCs D Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Hussain, whose term in the council expired on May 27, 2023.

As per sections 156 and 157 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Central Act 43 of 1951), the term of the member to be nominated by the Governor will be six years from the date of issue of notification under section 74 of the said Act.

The Telangana Legislative Council, serving as the upper house of the state legislature, comprises 40 members. Currently, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dominates the house with 27 members.

With the appointment of Amer Ali Khan and M Kodandaram the Indian National Congress (INC) now has four MLCs in the Council, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) each have one member, while the other two members are independents.