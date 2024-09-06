Telangana: Amidst heavy police presence, Asifabad peaceful after violence

Hyderabad: The situation in the violence affected Jainoor mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana remained peaceful on Friday. Heavy police presence has still remained in neighbouring towns in view of the violence that occurred during a protest rally held to condemn the alleged rape attempt and attack on a tribal woman last month.

The Kumaram Bheem Asifabad police arrested an auto rickshaw driver in the case and have remanded him.

On Wednesday, September 4, a 5000-strong mob entered into residential colonies after attacking shops belonging to Muslims and set ablaze vehicles and shops. The mob outnumbered the policemen who could not control the arsonists. It was only after reinforcements arrived that the police managed to chase away the mob, but not before a lot of damage was done to Muslim properties.

Senior police officials from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district including ADG (law and order) Mahesh M Bhagwat on Thursday visited the violence affected area and held meetings with both the communities. The police deployed 2000 personnel including Rapid Action Force to control the situation.

Heavy deployment was done on Friday in Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and other communally sensitive areas for prayers. The bandobast and prohibitory orders will continue in view of Vinaya Chaturthi on Saturday. The police so far registered four cases in regard to the violence that took place on Wednesday.

The Asifabad district administration in Jainoor clamped prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS in Jainoor in view of protests and attacks on houses and business establishments of the Muslim community. The police appealed to people not to believe in rumours being spread about communal incidents.