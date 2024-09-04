Movement clamped in Telangana’s Asifabad post communal violence

Hyderabad: The Asifabad district administration in Jainoor clamped prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS in Jainoor in view of protests and attacks on houses and business establishments of the Muslim community. The police appealed to people not to believe in rumours being spread about communal incidents.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad, district superintendent of police, Gaush Alam warned of stern action against those spreading rumours. He said police were keeping a watch on social media and those circulating rumours would be prosecuted. The police have also imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders into Jainoor without permission. The police set up check posts to screen those coming to Jainoor.

Additional forces from nearby districts were rushed to Jainoor to prevent the further spread of violence.

Several shops and houses were damaged during arson in the town on Wednesday, September 4, during a bandh call given to protest the alleged sexual assault of a tribal woman by an auto driver belonging to the minority community.

Director general of police, Dr Jitender said that the Rapid Action Force has been sent to violence-hit places to assist the local police. Senior officials of the police are monitoring the situation from the Telangana police headquarters in Hyderabad.