Telangana: Amit Shah to inaugurate Turmeric Board headquarters on June 29

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate the National Headquarters of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on June 29.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy called the establishment of the board a historic milestone for turmeric farmers across the country and a proud moment for Telangana.

“Inspected the ground preparations in Nizamabad, Telangana for the grand Kisan Sabha scheduled on 29th June, where Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji will inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board,” Kishan Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, said in a post on X.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue.

Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was re-elected in 2024.