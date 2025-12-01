Telangana among 11 states to offer upto 100 pc discount on pending traffic challans

It would also allow violators to permanently close the case against them with no future hearings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2025 4:03 pm IST
traffic challans
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In what could be news of relief for violators, the nationwide Lok Adalat, scheduled in the second week of December, could resolve pending traffic challans by offering a discount between 50 percent and 100 percent.

It would also allow violators to permanently close the case against them with no future hearings.

Violations eligible for settlements

  • Driving without a helmet or seatbelt
  • Jumping red signals
  • Normal overspeeding
  • Wrong parking
  • Missing or expired PUC
  • Driving without a valid licence
  • Missing number plates or incomplete fitness certificate
  • Incorrectly issued challans
  • Old pending e-challans

However, the waiver will not apply to serious violations such as drunk driving, hit-and-run, dangerous driving, and cases involving injury or death, officials said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The Lok Adalat will take place on December 13. Eleven states, including Telangana, will participate in offering discounted traffic challans.

Other states are: West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2025 4:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button