Telangana among 11 states to offer upto 100 pc discount on pending traffic challans

Hyderabad: In what could be news of relief for violators, the nationwide Lok Adalat, scheduled in the second week of December, could resolve pending traffic challans by offering a discount between 50 percent and 100 percent.

It would also allow violators to permanently close the case against them with no future hearings.

Violations eligible for settlements

Driving without a helmet or seatbelt

Jumping red signals

Normal overspeeding

Wrong parking

Missing or expired PUC

Driving without a valid licence

Missing number plates or incomplete fitness certificate

Incorrectly issued challans

Old pending e-challans

However, the waiver will not apply to serious violations such as drunk driving, hit-and-run, dangerous driving, and cases involving injury or death, officials said.

The Lok Adalat will take place on December 13. Eleven states, including Telangana, will participate in offering discounted traffic challans.

Other states are: West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan.