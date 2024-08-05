Telangana: Anand Mahindra to head Young India Skill University

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra will take over as the chairperson of the Young India Skill University which is set to develop in Mucherla, Ranga Reddy district.

The announcement comes as the chief minister tours the United States to attract investments for Telangana on Monday, August 5.

Recently the chief minister met Anand Mahindra to discuss Mahindra Group’s investments in the state and other issues. The Mahindra chairperson had stated that his company would invest and send a team to the Skill University.

The Skill University will offer 17 courses including pharma, construction, banking, financial services, e-commerce & logistics, retail, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics. It will train 20,000 youth every year. The number will increase in a phased manner.

The university is being set up as part of the public-private partnership model, with its head office and main campus in Hyderabad.