Telangana announces half-day in schools from March 16

Hyderabad: With the day temperatures soaring, the Telangana School Education department has decided to reduce the school hours giving relief to the students.

The School Education department has announced that beginning Wednesday, March 16, schools in the state will function from 7:45 am, till 12 noon.

The revised timings are expected to run until the last working day on May 20, before schools shut for summer vacations.

The educational institutions are expected to reopen after the break, for the new academic year on June 12.

Rising temperatures in March:

As summer looms around the corner the people of Hyderabad are bearing its brunt right from March. The city people will have to get ready for the blistering heat with the maximum temperature inching towards 40 degrees Celsius in the coming months.

Temperatures that were at 35 degrees Celsius in February in the district have risen to 40 degrees Celsius in a few days. The heat is predicted to reach its peak in May when the temperature might rise to 45 degrees celsius.

The weather conditions are around 35 degrees Celsius. During the last 24 hours in GHMC areas, the maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celcius was recorded at Suleman Nagar and the lowest temperature of 16.6 degrees Celcius was registered in Rajendranagar.