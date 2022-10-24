Telangana: Another snake spotted in MGM Hospital in Warangal

Hyderabad: In yet another incident reported from Warangal on Sunday, a snake was found in a ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital.

In a video shared on social media, the snake can be seen slithering beneath a bed in one of the wards of the hospital. This is the second such case in a month.

It is to be noted that a snake had previously appeared in the hospital on October 13. A patient’s attendant found a cobra inside the washroom and raised an alarm, which caused panic among patients and attendants alike.

second time in a month, snake was spotted in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital Warangal which is the oldest and biggest government hospital in North #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/OjdICPECrp — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2022

Also Read Rats bite patient in Telangana’s government hospital

In March this year, the hospital was in the news as rats reportedly bit a patient in the ICU. Srinivas was bitten by rats on his hands and legs, leading to bleeding injuries. He was under observation for respiratory and kidney-related issues. The incident put him in critical condition.

However, two days later Srinivas died due to severe health complications.

(With Agency Inputs)