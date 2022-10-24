Telangana: Another snake spotted in MGM Hospital in Warangal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th October 2022 5:06 pm IST
Telangana: Snake found in MGM Hospital in Warangal
Snake found in MGM Hospital in Warangal.(Photo: Twitter Screengrab)

Hyderabad: In yet another incident reported from Warangal on Sunday, a snake was found in a ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital.

In a video shared on social media, the snake can be seen slithering beneath a bed in one of the wards of the hospital. This is the second such case in a month.

It is to be noted that a snake had previously appeared in the hospital on October 13. A patient’s attendant found a cobra inside the washroom and raised an alarm, which caused panic among patients and attendants alike.

Rats bite patient in Telangana’s government hospital

In March this year, the hospital was in the news as rats reportedly bit a patient in the ICU. Srinivas was bitten by rats on his hands and legs, leading to bleeding injuries. He was under observation for respiratory and kidney-related issues. The incident put him in critical condition.

However, two days later Srinivas died due to severe health complications.

(With Agency Inputs)

