Telangana anti-narcotics team intercepts ganja consignment to Hyderabad

Khammam: The Telangana Eagle Force’s Regional Narcotics Control Cell, Khammam, arrested four men and seized 26.8 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 13.41 lakh while they were transporting it from Bhadrachalam to Hyderabad.

Acting on credible information, the teams intercepted a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and a Maruti Ertiga car near Dornakal, recovering 17 packets of ganja packed in three bags. A motorcycle, a car, four mobile phones and packing materials were also seized.

The accused have been identified as Vankudothu Vinod, 27, a driver from Kasna Thanda village in Khammam Rural, Vallepu Seshikanth, 23, from Hyderabad’s Moosarambagh, Pentam Chandrashekar, 20, from Amberpet in Hyderabad, and Bapanapalli Vijaykanth, 23, a salesman from Golnaka, Amberpet.

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According to Eagle Force, the four had procured the consignment from one Koppu Raju of Odisha at Rs 3,000 per kg, totalling Rs 78,000, and were transporting it via Yellandu and Lingala Cross Road before they were intercepted.

The accused and seized material have been handed over to the Dornakal Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The police is on a hunt for a fifth accused, Vaskula Raju, 26, of Kothapet, RK Puram, Rangareddy, who is absconding, the agency said.