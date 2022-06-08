Telangana: AP building canals in Polavaram illegally, says Rajat Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana administration has expressed significant opposition to Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram project, which includes the construction of canals with increased drawing capacity.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar asked in a letter to the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) Secretary that AP be limited to 493.5 tmcft of promised waters and that projects with the potential to use more than 493.50 tmcft be immediately halted.

“The responsibility of the MoJS in ensuring compliance is especially important because Polavaram has been deemed a national project, and any unapproved drawings or constructions will be perceived as a reflection on the role of the Centre,” Rajat Kumar wrote.

According to the Tribunal’s decision, Polavaram canals should only draw 1.7 tmcft for a total of 449.78 tmcft. The canals currently under construction, however, can draw 3 tmcft per day, allowing AP to draw significantly more than 449.78 tmcft.

“This is a source of tremendous concern, not only for Telangana but also for the other upper riparian states, because it would allow AP to take and use far more water than they are entitled to. As a result, we request that the MoJS limit the capacity and drawls from these canals to intended discharges and ensure drawl in accordance with the approved demand table,” Rajat Kumar stated in his letter.

In order to maintain the clearance granted for Polavaram, it must be ensured that the state of Andhra Pradesh does not demand any future protection, the share of assured or surplus water for such programs.