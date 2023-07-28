Telangana: Applications invited from Christians for financial support aid

Hyderabad: Telangana State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation is inviting applications from eligible people for financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh under Economic Support Scheme with a 100 percent subsidy.

The corporation has invited applications through the OBMMS portal from the Christian minority beneficiaries to establish any unit.

Those aged between 21 and 55 years with an annual income less than Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas & Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas are eligible to apply under the scheme.

Interested Christian minorities are informed to apply online through the OBMMS portal from July 31 till 5 pm on August 14.

For details contact the concerned District Minorities Welfare Officer or MD of TSCMFC at 040-23391067.