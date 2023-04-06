Telangana: Applications invited to fill vacant seats at BC residential schools

Hyderabad: Applications for admission are invited to Class VI, VII, VIII, intermediate and degree colleges, said Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) here on Thursday.

According to a press release, the last date for submission for admission to Class VI, VII and VIII is April 20 and April 16 for intermediate and degree admissions.

The admission test for Class VI, VII and VIII in on May 20 while intermediate and degree admissions will be held on April 29.

Hall tickets for Class VI, VII and VIII and intermediate and degree tests will be issued on May 2 and April 20 respectively.

For more details, contact 040 – 23328266, 23322377.