Telangana: Applications submitted for free power scheme can be corrected

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has announced that it has facilitated the correction of the unique service number (USC) number at Praja Palana centres for beneficiaries to avail benefits of the Gruha Jyothi Scheme commonly known as the free power scheme.

The chief managing director of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharaf Faooqui inspected the registration process of beneficiaries of the free power scheme at the Nalgonda Rural Mandal Praja Parishad office and found that numerous consumers had entered the wrong USC number in their applications.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, eligible households in Telangana are provided 200 units of free power. As part of this scheme, zero bills are issued by applying the scheme to the USC number submitted by consumers at Praja Palana programmes.

However, beneficiaries are unable to benefit from the scheme when changing their houses due to discrepancies in linking food security cards, and service connections.

After requests from various communities, the government has considered it and made provisions to correct the USC number at the centres.