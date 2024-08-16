Telangana appoints Anand Mahindra as chairman of Skills University

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra as the Chairman of the newly established Young India Skills University.

During his Independence Day speech on Thursday, chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced the appointment and highlighted that the government has already laid the foundation stone for the Skills University at Kandukur mandal in Ranga Reddy district, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The chief minister described the initiative as a revolutionary step in Telangana’s education sector, aimed at equipping the youth with new skills that guarantee job opportunities. He shared that during a recent visit to the United States, he personally requested Anand Mahindra to take on the responsibility of leading the university, which is being established under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

This collaboration is expected to significantly improve the quality of skill development programs offered to the youth and position Telangana as a leader in workforce training.

On August 1, 2024, the Telangana Assembly passed a bill for the establishment of the Skills University. The chief minister also announced that the university would initially offer courses in six sectors, with admissions open to 2,000 students in its first year. Over time, the intake is expected to grow to 20,000 students.

The university will provide a range of educational programs, including a three-year bachelor’s degree, a one-year diploma, and short-term certificate courses of three to four months, aimed at students who have completed their intermediate education. The annual training fee is set at Rs 50,000, with potential fee reimbursement available for SC, ST, OBC, and minority students, according to the chief minister.