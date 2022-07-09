Telangana approves Rs 134.46 Cr to build STPs in 20 govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government approved funding to install Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) at 20 government hospitals and maintain them for ten years, on Friday, marking the first significant step towards adopting optimal biomedical waste management standards.

Government Order (GO Ms No. 73) issued on July 5 by Health Secretary SAM Rizvi said that a total of Rs 68.31 crores out of the sanctioned Rs 134.46 crores will be met from the funds sanctioned by the state government to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPSCB).

It was agreed to create 20 STPs around Telangana in response to demands from chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to guarantee that all bio-medical waste from government hospitals is treated in STPs before being released.

The Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said in a statement issued on Friday that this is a big step toward implementing optimal biological waste management practises in government institutions.

Nearly all of Hyderabad’s main government hospitals will have their own independent STPs in the coming months, allowing them to handle their biomedical waste without having to rely on outside organisations.

Senior health authorities have also advised Hyderabad’s private hospitals to set up STPs on their hospital grounds if they do not already have one.

In order to develop 20 STPs in government hospitals, the state government granted TSPCB a total of Rs 68.31 crores back in March.

As part of this effort, the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) submitted a proposal to the state government for building the STPs as well as a proposed Operation and Maintenance (O&M) component for the following ten years with a total cost of Rs 134.46 crores.

According to the media report, the 20 government hospitals that have been allotted funds for STPs include Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, and Medical college in Siddipet.

The district hospitals of Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Jagtiyal, Ramagundam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Karimnagar, RIMS Hospital, and Adilabad have also been granted funds for the development for STPs.