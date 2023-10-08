Telangana: Around 100 monkeys found dead in Sangareddy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2023 4:21 pm IST
Representative Image

Sangareddy: Carcasses of nearly 100 monkeys were found on the outskirts of a village in Siddipet district, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to officials, some villagers of Munigadapa noticed the monkeys dead near their fields on Saturday and alerted the local authorities who in turn informed the veterinary department.

A senior official of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department said the department officials collected the samples from dead monkeys to establish the reason for their deaths.

MS Education Academy

The samples were sent to a forensic lab in Hyderabad and the cause of the death can be established after receiving the report, officials said.

It is alleged that the monkeys were suspected to be poisoned to death at some other place and later their carcasses were dumped near the village.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2023 4:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button