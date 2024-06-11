Telangana artist carves images of PM Modi, CM Revanth on watermelon

Hyderabad: An artist from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana showed-off his talent by carving images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on a watermelon.

Anil Shyamantula, the artist from Rajanna Sircilla, claimed that he had carved out the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within 30 minutes as a gesture for his continuing the position for a third time.

Anil, who is from Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, is proficient in his work and also carved out the image of Revanth Reddy, the CM of Telangana as well.

Last year, he had carved out the image of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh during the inauguration of the temple (by Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and also of different Indian star personalities such as cricketers, actors etc. An image of Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash was also carved by him.