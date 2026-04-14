Telangana ASI killed in accident in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub Inspector was killed in an accident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Tuesday, April 14.

The deceased policeman was identified as Govind Naik who was hit by a police vehicle outside the Manoor Police Station. According to Manoor police, Naik was rammed by the vehicle driven by accused identified as Ramrao, who is currently absconding.

Following the accident, Naik was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Family cries foul

However, Naik’s family has alleged that his death was not accidental but a deliberate plan, they accused Ramarao of intetionally hitting the ASI. The Manoor police said that an ivestigation is underway to asscertain the circumstances of the accident.