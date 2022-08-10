Telangana: ASI to hoist flags at 3 monuments on Independence day

Hyderabad: The city circle of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in a grand way.

On Independence Day, the national flag will be hoisted at a high mast at three monuments in Telangana- the Golconda fort in Hyderabad, Sangameswara temple in Alampur and the Warangal fort. Freedom fighters, Padma Awardees and other eminent personalities are expected to attend the flag hoisting ceremonies and other programs.

Additionally, four monuments- the Charminar, Ramappa temple in Mulugu, Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda and the Nava Brahma group of temples in Alampur- have been illuminated with tri-colour lights.

A press release from the institution informed that a cleanliness campaign will also be launched in six monuments, two sites and one museum across the state.

From August 5 to 15, all centrally protected monuments across the country can be visited for free. In Telangana, ticket charges have been waived off for the Golconda fort, Charminar, Warangal fort and the Archeological museum in Kondapur.