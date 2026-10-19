Telangana asks govt offices to use electricity economically

Hyderabad: In view of the rise in electricity demand in Telangana and not-so-encouraging generation due to the impact of El Nino, the state government has asked government offices to use electricity economically.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said on Monday that instructions have been issued to all government offices that air conditioners should be operated at a temperature setting of 25 degrees Celsius only when necessary during the daytime, while their use should be significantly reduced after 6 p.m.

He said although electricity generation in the state has not been encouraging, the government is continuing to supply power for agricultural and domestic requirements.

He stated that no power cuts were being imposed on industries in the state and that industrial management need not worry about electricity supply.

He directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure maximum electricity generation at all thermal power stations in the state. He also instructed the five special officers specifically assigned to the Yadadri Thermal Power Station to take dedicated measures to maximise electricity production at the facility.

The Chief Secretary also directed officials to prepare micro-level contingency plans to prevent drinking water and electricity shortages due to the effects of El Nino.

He conducted a video conference with senior officials appointed by the government to oversee the situation in the erstwhile districts and reviewed the prevailing conditions in view of El Nino.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary stated that the state government had already prepared department-wise contingency plans to address the severe conditions expected due to El Nino and was issuing appropriate instructions from time to time. He emphasised that similar plans should also be prepared at the grassroots level.

He said that an all-party meeting would soon be held to explain the impact of El Nino. A Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting would also be convened shortly.

Officials from the Energy Department explained that water was being illegally drawn from local water sources for agricultural purposes using dedicated motor pumps. This excessive withdrawal was increasing the electrical load and causing local transformers to burn out.

As water supplies from the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs were unavailable, officials said that the 110 million gallons per day (MGD) normally supplied from these reservoirs was being supplemented through alternative sources. These included 60 MGD from Mission Bhagiratha and additional supplies from the Krishna River and other sources.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the government, stated that permission to drill borewells in Hyderabad should be granted only for drinking water purposes and in accordance with established regulations. No new borewells should be permitted for construction or other activities. However, permission was being granted to deepen existing borewells exclusively for drinking water requirements.

He also said that a special enforcement drive was underway in Hyderabad to address the illegal installation of motor pumps on municipal water taps to draw excessive quantities of water. The operation was being conducted in coordination with HYDRA and other agencies to identify and remove illegal water pumps.

He announced that, beginning November 1, treated water from Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be supplied to construction sites in Hyderabad through green water tankers.

Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, said that groundwater levels in Rangareddy district were declining significantly. Therefore, alternative plans were being prepared and implemented to ensure that there would be no shortage of drinking water.